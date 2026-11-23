A group of lawmakers proposed on Monday a revision to rules aimed at mandating smart glasses to include functions that signal to others when photos are taken or videos are recorded, amid growing concerns of covert filming using such devices.

The proposed amendment also aims to set guidelines so that users of smart glasses notify people nearby before taking a photo or recording a video. Violators could face fines of up to 10 million won ($7,424).

"We plan to prepare guidelines to protect people's privacy from the recording phase, to prevent cases where people belatedly discover themselves being covertly filmed using smart glasses online," said ruling Democratic Party Rep. Lee Ju-hee, the lead sponsor of the bill.

The move comes as concerns grow over smart glasses being used for spy cams and cheating at national or corporate exams.

Currently, widely used devices, such as Meta AI glasses, feature a bright white LED light that lights up or blinks during capture, but lower-priced models are said to either lack such a feature or make it hard for others to detect whether recording is taking place.



