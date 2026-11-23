Korea's rights watchdog said Monday it recommended that an immigration detention center minimize restrictions on detainees' freedom of communication, after it found that a facility violated a detainee's right to pursue happiness by not allowing a video call with a dying father.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea, which made the recommendation last week, called on the center to guarantee that detainees can use their personal mobile phones to the extent necessary in urgent and serious humanitarian cases, such as when a family member is critically ill or dying.

The complainant, a foreign national held at the center, brought the case to the commission in November 2025. The detainee claimed that they were refused after asking staff for permission to use a personal mobile phone to see their critically ill father one last time over a video call. The father died that day, and the complainant said the refusal deprived them of the most basic human right to pursue happiness.

The center said it had never received the request and would have considered necessary measures if it had. It added that it had allowed other detainees who lost their fathers while in custody to use their phones.

Although no material directly verified the detainee's request to use a phone, the commission concluded that the records or staff members' recollection of the incident may be inaccurate, and accepted as fact that the complainant had asked for a video call with the father.

It based its finding on the fact that the father died on the day the request was made, records show the complainant sought counseling that same day and the detention center had to correct its initial response to the commission after mistaking another person's file for the complainant's.

The commission stressed that the chance to see a dying family member one last time, say goodbye and mourn the deceased is a significant personal interest that is hard to regain once missed.

It added that the complainant lost that chance with their father because they could not use a phone despite asking, a violation of the right to pursue happiness guaranteed under Article 10 of the Constitution.