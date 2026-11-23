Editor’s note This is the first in a series marking the 15th anniversary of The Korea Times’ Global Korea Award, formerly known as the Multicultural Youth Award. Through conversations with past recipients, the series reflects on how a generation of young people who grew up between cultures has come of age and what their lives say about a changing Korea.

Korean sprinter Joel Jin Nwamadi has carried two dreams since childhood: make the national team, then go to the Olympics.

He achieved the first part of that dream last year, and is now on his way to the second as he races to close the 0.2-second gap between his 100-meter personal best of 10.13 seconds and the 9.93 seconds World Athletics requires to qualify for the men’s event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“The Olympics are my lifelong goal. At the finish line, 0.2 seconds comes down to about two steps. To close that gap, I’m reviewing my past races to find and fix my weaknesses,” the 20-year-old said in an interview with The Korea Times.

“I want to keep posting faster times, build momentum along the way and run on the stage I’ve always dreamed of. I don’t just want to reach the final. I want to win a medal.”

Born between worlds

Born to a Nigerian father and a Korean mother, Nwamadi carries a name that draws on Nigerian, Catholic and East Asian influences. Nwamadi is his father’s surname, Joel his Catholic baptismal name and Jin a Chinese character meaning “treasure” that reflects his parents’ wish for him to be precious to the world.

But the background behind that name also came with hardships. As a child, he faced prejudice for looking different, and running became his response. In fifth grade, he was the fastest in his class and won a track competition. Once he felt the thrill of beating his own time, he knew he would keep running.

Off the track, his mother’s encouragement kept him going.

“My mother told me that if I made the national team and showed people what I could do, they would see me differently. Her words gave me the strength to focus on the sport I love and on my goals instead of worrying about what others thought.”

The national team has since become a source of confidence and pride for Nwamadi. “Born and raised in Korea, I’m truly proud to represent my country.”

Crisis, appeal, bronze

Nwamadi made his Asian Games debut in September, representing Korea at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan. He finished fourth in the men’s 100 meters in 10.17 seconds, missing a medal by 0.06 seconds. The near miss was tough, but it showed him he could compete with Asia’s elite sprinters.

“This was my first time reaching the final at a major competition like the Asian Games. Racing against the best in Asia was a big motivation in itself.”

The Games also brought drama when a crisis turned into an opportunity. In the men’s 4x100-meter relay, officials disqualified Korea for a handoff from the leadoff runner to Nwamadi outside the exchange zone. Reinstated on appeal, the team reached the final and took bronze, setting a national record of 38.43 seconds.

His next goal is to become the first Korean to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 meter sprint, a tough target even by global standards. To keep his objective in sight, he wears a ring engraved with the phrase “Beyond 9.99.”

“Ten seconds is a barrier you can only hope to break when everything, from the weather to your condition, falls into place. But I want to go beyond that and compete with the world’s best. Ahead of the LA Olympics, I’ll shore up my start and acceleration and keep lowering my personal best.”

Recognition and responsibility

In 2022, Nwamadi won the Special Jury Award of the Global Korea Award. The award, hosted by The Korea Times, supports students from multicultural families who often face hurdles stemming from cultural differences or language barriers.

“Receiving it meant a lot to me because it recognized the path I’ve walked and the challenges I’ve taken on,” Nwamadi said, adding that he hopes to repay the honor with strong results and inspire young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue their dreams.

For aspiring athletes from multicultural families, his message is to believe in their potential and go after their goals.

“I experienced prejudice as a child, too, but the support of those around me and steady effort got me to the national team," he said. "I don’t think your appearance or background should ever limit your dreams.”