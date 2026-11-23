In 2012, The Korea Times established the Korea Multicultural Youth Awards to encourage students from multicultural families who struggle with cultural differences and language barriers.

Rebranded as the Global Korea Awards last year, the program marks its 15th anniversary this year. Over that span, it has recognized 152 students and individuals and 12 volunteer groups, teachers and institutions, distributing 164 awards in total. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has sponsored the program since its founding, and the grand prize winner receives the minister’s award.

Among the honors is the Semoon Chang Award for students with outstanding foreign language skills, created in 2015 with column fees donated by Chang Se-moon, a former Korea Times columnist and retired economics professor at the University of South Alabama.

Global Korea Award winners have played a key part in Korea’s multicultural youth community and continue to make their mark across a wide range of fields.

In sports, Joel Jin Nwamadi, who received the Special Jury Award in 2022, went on to join the national track and field team and represented Korea at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Kim Tae-yang, who won the middle school category in 2024, took bronze at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in August, emerging as one of the country’s most promising young lifters.

On the public service front, Lee Seung-jin, who won the high school division in 2013, is now a captain with the 19th Fighter Wing and a flight leader of four F-16 fighter jets, guarding the nation’s airspace.

Ban Jun-hwi, a two-time winner who took the grand prize in 2016 and the outstanding high school student award in 2021, worked at the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and is now serving in the military. Jung Da-eun, named outstanding high school student in 2018, became a researcher at the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, which works to keep animal and plant diseases out of Korea.

Park Ji-han, who won the grand prize in 2014, now works in the consular section of the Embassy of Qatar in Seoul, helping strengthen ties between the two countries. Fluent in Korean, Arabic and English, Park has turned those language skills into a career.

Gia Ashley Love, named outstanding middle school student in 2016, now teaches at an elementary school in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.