The Coast Guard said Sunday it has located an object believed to be a sunken vessel on the seabed near where a fishing boat went missing off South Korea's west coast last week.

The unidentified object was detected by naval sonar at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, according to the Taean Coast Guard. The object lies 52 meters deep and roughly 41 kilometers northwest of an island off Taean, about 110 km southwest of Seoul.

The location is near the site where the fishing boat Haegwangho went missing Wednesday. Officials said they are working to determine whether the object is linked to the vessel.

The search entered its fifth day Sunday for the seven crew members who remain missing, as well as the 7.93-ton boat. High waves and strong winds have hampered search and rescue operations.

The Navy said it is sending its 3,500-ton Tongyeong rescue and salvage ship to the site to carry out a detailed underwater search.

The Navy will also deploy an unmanned remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from the salvage ship to help identify the object found on the seabed. An ROV is connected to a mothership and used to explore the deep sea beyond the reach of human divers.

The Haegwangho, carrying three South Koreans and four Indonesians, was reported missing early last Wednesday. It had left a port in Taean two days earlier.



