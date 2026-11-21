The rights watchdog is set to recommend that the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) Authority revise a toll exemption program for the Cheongna Sky Bridge, as the current rule excluding foreign residents of Incheon from the program discriminates against them.

According to a draft of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea's recommendation obtained exclusively by The Korea Times on Saturday, the commission found little reasonable basis for the exclusion, calling it "a discriminatory act violating the right to equality."

“Given that the bridge toll exemption program aims to ease local residents’ transportation burden and improve their living conditions, it is hard to see a reasonable justification for excluding foreign residents solely on the formal ground that they are not subject to resident registration,” the commission said in the draft. It added that, besides the resident registration for locals, there are other means through which foreign residents can have their residence in Incheon officially verified.

Opened in January, the 4.68-kilometer bridge links Incheon International Airport, Korea’s main international gateway, with Cheongna International City, a major business hub. The IFEZ Authority manages the bridge.

Incheon residents who are Korean nationals qualify for toll exemptions. Their foreign neighbors and family members, however, are not eligible for the exemption because the city ordinance limits eligibility to addresses registered under the Resident Registration Act, while foreign residents' addresses are recorded separately under the Immigration Act.

The controversy, first reported by The Korea Times last December, has prompted questions about the use of nationality, rather than residency or economic contribution, to determine access to public benefits in IFEZ, one of Korea's most globally engaged business hubs.

The commission said Korean and foreign residents of Incheon both make their lives in the area and use the bridge, placing them in essentially the same comparison group for the purposes of the program. It added that the IFEZ Authority nonetheless grants toll exemptions only to Korean residents, which amounts to discriminatory treatment against foreign residents.

As of June, Incheon had about 3.06 million registered Korean residents and about 95,000 registered foreign nationals, or roughly 3 percent of the total, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Justice.

IFEZ Authority explained that the current toll policy is in place because foreign resident registration data is not electronically linked to the toll exemption system, making it difficult to verify eligibility and conduct follow-up checks. It added that a manual review process would impose an excessive administrative burden.

The commission rejected those arguments, pointing to Incheon's other two bridges, Yeongjong Grand Bridge and Incheon Grand Bridge, as well as Geoga Bridge in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

Incheon’s own ordinance on toll exemptions for Incheon Grand Bridge and Yeongjong Grand Bridge also defines eligible beneficiaries as residents who have completed “resident registration,” a requirement that effectively excludes foreign residents.

In practice, however, foreign residents are eligible for a single round-trip toll exemption on the two older bridges under the same conditions as Korean nationals, because another ordinance on support for foreign residents and multicultural families guarantees equal access to public facilities and benefits unless stipulated otherwise by law.

Geoga Bridge, which links Geoje with Busan, offers Geoje residents a 20 percent toll refund on one round trip per day under a city program that also covers foreign residents.

As its criteria for judging the case, the commission cited Article 11 of the Constitution, which states, “There shall be no discrimination in political, economic, social or cultural life on account of sex, religion or social status.”

It also referred to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea Act, under which it is "a discriminatory act violating the right to equality" to favor, exclude, distinguish or disadvantage someone without reasonable grounds in the supply or use of goods.

"Nationality is tied to personal identity and is hard to change at will. Allowing discrimination based on it could subject people to unfavorable treatment through no fault of their own," the commission said, adding that this brought IFEZ's toll policy within the scope of its investigation.

The commission also said IFEZ, established to attract foreign investment and companies, should give policy consideration to improving living conditions for foreign nationals in the zone.

“Foreign nationals living in Korea are in principle subject to taxation, and those who are economically active pay national and local taxes, contributing to public finances as members of the local community,” it said, adding that IFEZ’s fiscal and administrative reasons alone hardly justify excluding foreign residents entirely from the toll exemption.

An IFEZ Authority official told The Korea Times that the commission had verbally notified the agency of its upcoming recommendation. The official said the authority will decide whether to change the toll policy after reviewing the written decision, but added that there has been internal talk of considering the change favorably to foreign residents.