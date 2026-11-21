PYEONGTAEK/SEJONG — Five cars of a freight train derailed near the central administrative city of Sejong early Saturday, leaving Saemaeul and Mugunghwa train services between the cities of Daejeon and Cheonan suspended. High-speed KTX services were unaffected, and no human casualties were reported.

The 21-car train went off the rails after an automatic emergency brake system activated as it entered Sojeong-ri Station in Sejong, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul, at 5:37 a.m.

When the train went off the tracks, it hit and broke a steel support pole, snapping the overhead power lines and causing a power outage between Cheonan and Jeonui stations.

The accident initially delayed Saemaeul and Mugunghwa passenger trains before services were suspended. KTX bullet trains, which run on separate tracks, were not affected.

Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) said it will use buses to transport passengers over the suspended section so that they can change trains to their ultimate destinations.

KORAIL said it would carry out repair work and safety inspections overnight to fully restore rail services on all affected sections, starting with the first train on Sunday.

KORAIL plans to look into what caused the derailment as soon as services return to normal.



