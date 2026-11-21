A bus rammed into the pavement near Hongik University Station in Seoul on Saturday, injuring six people.

The bus veered onto the pavement and crashed into a structure following a collision involving another bus and a sedan at around 6:57 p.m. in the busy entertainment district.

Six people were taken to hospitals for treatment after sustaining injuries. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

Police and fire authorities were looking into the exact cause of the accident.



