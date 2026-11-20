Wyman Lau, a 38-year-old visitor from Hong Kong, was in a business meeting in Seoul on Wednesday when a loud, siren-like alert sounded on his phone.

Lau, who is in Seoul on business from Wednesday through Saturday, checked the message but couldn’t read it because it was in Korean. It was one of two extreme emergency alerts the government sent to help detect cheating on the college entrance exam.

“At first I even thought there was some major natural disaster such as a typhoon or earthquake,” Lau said Thursday. “After looking it up online, I found out it’s an anti-cheating measure for the college entrance exam. I thought it was quite interesting and a pretty creative approach.”

He said Hong Kong has a similar alert system but rarely uses it, adding that “Hong Kongers live too comfortably. War wouldn't even cross their minds at first.”

Lau seemed amused by the alerts, but some foreign residents and tourists found them disruptive because little information was available in languages other than Korean.

Authorities decided just days before the exam to use the same type of emergency alert previously issued in response to incidents such as North Korean weapons fire.

Authorities can issue their highest-level emergency alerts for earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or higher, civil defense warnings and major disasters that pose a serious threat to life. Article 12 of the Regulations on the Standards and Operation of Disaster Text Broadcasts, on the other hand, gives agencies authority to issue alerts in situations not listed in the rules based on their judgements.

The alerts are sent to any phones active in the country.

Ashton Irwin of the Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer asked fans about the alerts during a concert. “What is happening with the SAT exam? And why are there so many emergency alarms? It was terrifying," he said. "What is happening here?”

Some users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) said the alerts startled them and prompted them to leave their buildings. Others posted in English to explain that there was no emergency and that the alerts were meant to catch people cheating on the exam.

“This is like the only annoying thing about Korea … I get at least 5 a week and you can mute most of them but some you just can't,” one user wrote.

On the Chinese social media platform RedNote, many users said the sudden and unexpected alerts startled them awake.