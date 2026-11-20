Relentless media and online scrutiny, along with the public's desire to see successful people fail, may have driven a man facing allegations of using artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat on exams to take his own life amid overwhelming social pressure, experts say.

Their analysis followed the death by suicide of Lee Jin-woo — a Seoul National University dental student who drew widespread attention for being the first person to receive a perfect Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) score.

Lee was found dead at a motel in eastern Seoul on Thursday afternoon after failing to show up for a livestream show he had promised would demonstrate his capabilities and prove he had not cheated by taking this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in real time. A note believed to have been written by him contained a brief message saying he was “physically and mentally exhausted.”

His perfect LEET score and near-perfect performance on last year's CSAT had raised suspicions that he had cheated, especially after the top scorer on a state-administered tax accountant exam admitted to using AI to cheat.

In addition to suspicions about his academic performance, local media also reported that he had a criminal record for assault and extortion.

Experts said that the pattern in which public and media scrutiny pushes individuals to take their own lives is an especially common problem in Korea and called for changes to help prevent the phenomenon.

“I believe he feared the police investigation alongside the flood of media coverage, such as reports saying he would ‘definitely appear on Nov. 19.’ Those factors would have compounded into overwhelming pressure,” said Yu Hyun-jae, a professor in the Department of Communications at Sogang University and chair of the broadcasting and culture committee of the Korea Association for Suicide Prevention.

"Lee was not given the presumption of innocence in news coverage or online commentary.”

Yu noted, "One of the main reasons Korea’s suicide rate is so high is that some people see suicide as an 'option' when facing hardship. People in most other countries do not come up with the option of suicide when facing hardship."

Kwak Keum-joo, professor emeritus of psychology at Seoul National University, said that in Korea’s highly competitive society, people tend to find it cathartic to see successful people fail.

“In the performance-driven Korean society, people often praise high achievers while harboring underlying resentment toward their success,” Kwak said. "When such people fail and fall into the bottomless pit ... others take satisfaction and feel consolation."

She said Lee’s case has drawn extra attention as exam fairness is one of the most sensitive issues in Korea. "In Korea, those who succeed in competitions like exams become heroes and those who do not are branded as losers. Anger at unfairness prevails in society, and Lee's case exactly touched on that point."

Kwak said the digital era has intensified pressure because evidence of misconduct remains online even after individuals have completed punishment or restitution, such as finishing jail terms and paying fines.

“We live in a society where your past records follow you around like a permanent mark — a scarlet letter. Weighing all of those pressures likely led to this tragic outcome in Lee's case.”

Shin Jae-yong, a professor of accounting at Seoul National University, wrote online Wednesday that although people who fabricate credentials and academic records to gain personal advantage deserve criticism, "It is not a crime grave enough to warrant ending one's life alone in a motel room."

Describing the phenomenon as "a quintessentially Korean, all-too-Korean situation," Shin urged society to "break this vicious cycle of fabrication, success, downfall and suicide."

If you or someone you know may be at risk of suicide, contact Korea's Suicide Crisis hotline at 109. For foreign language assistance with emergency services, call the 1330 Korea Travel Hotline, or call Danuri Portal's helpline at 1577-1366 to connect with multilingual counseling and referral services.