The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Thursday it is launching a crackdown on illegal online sales, brokering and advertising of GLP-1 obesity drugs amid increasing demand. The crackdown covers sales through direct purchases from overseas sellers and secondhand trading.

The ministry warned that individuals who bring in such drugs from abroad for personal treatment violate the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act if they resell them or give them to others. It plans to take stern action against violators, including requesting investigations and filing criminal complaints.

Since Nov. 12, the government has allowed up to a three-month supply of obesity drugs prescribed overseas to be carried into the country. The change has raised concerns that more buyers would purchase cheaper drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy there to resell at home. Exact prices may vary, but a four-week supply of Mounjaro at its lowest dose costs about 300,000 won ($224) in Korea, roughly three times what some medical institutions in Japan charge.

The ministry has set up a reporting center and a task force to monitor and investigate illegal sales and carry out on-site inspections.

It said obesity drugs are prescription-only medicines to be taken at the set dosage under the guidance of a doctor and a pharmacist, and urged the public not to buy or distribute the drugs through private sales.

It is the latest step in the ministry's efforts to tighten oversight of GLP-1 obesity drugs. Earlier this month, it issued a safety alert to medical professionals and patients over a potential risk of a rare eye condition associated with the drugs, including popular treatments Wegovy and Mounjaro.

The alert followed safety measures by overseas regulators concerning nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve that can lead to sudden, potentially permanent vision loss.

In June last year, the European Medicines Agency classified it as a very rare side effect of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, estimating it may affect up to 1 in 10,000 users. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month asked drugmakers to add a possible increased risk of NAION to the warnings and precautions on GLP-1 drug labels.

The ministry's actions come amid surging demand for GLP-1 obesity treatments in Korea. According to drug utilization review data submitted by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service to Rep. Han Zee-a of the People Power Party in July, Mounjaro was prescribed 1,501,161 times from its domestic launch in August last year through May this year.

Monthly prescriptions rose about 14.7 times, from 18,579 in August last year to 273,140 in May this year. By age group, people in their 30s accounted for the largest share at 36 percent, followed by those in their 40s at 27.1 percent, those in their 20s at 16.9 percent and those in their 50s at 14.6 percent.

Wegovy was prescribed a cumulative 1,228,867 times from its October 2024 launch through May this year. People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 46.4 percent of that total.