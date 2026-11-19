Experts warned that the two-state approach gaining ground in both Koreas could entrench the peninsula’s division, calling instead for a unification strategy focused on freedom and human rights for North Koreans, backed by deterrence and the alliance with the United States.

Citizens’ Solidarity for One Korea held the 2026 One Korea Strategy Forum at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul’s Jung district, Nov. 10, under the theme “The Two-State Trap and One Korea.” The organization was founded in February to counter the two-state approach and campaigns for a unified Korea.

At issue is a framing the government itself has adopted: the Lee Jae Myung administration has made peaceful coexistence its central North Korea policy and its 2026 unification white paper described inter-Korean relations as a peaceful two-state relationship.

Hong Yang-ho, the forum’s moderator and a former vice unification minister, said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shocked South Koreans in 2023 when he declared the two Koreas hostile states foreign to each other, effectively renouncing unification.

Hong added that some South Koreans have since echoed the North’s stance, arguing that Seoul should also accept two states and give up on unification. He said the forum would examine the dangers of the North’s two-state policy and of domestic calls to embrace it for peaceful coexistence, and explain why the two Koreas should still be seen as one nation seeking reunification.

Jang Man-soon, chairman of the Korean Assembly for Reunion of Ten-Million Separated Families, warned that the division of the peninsula risks becoming permanent.

“Some are spreading the two-state approach, but we must make clear that unification is not a choice but a duty to the Constitution, to history and to 80 million Koreans,” he said, using a figure that counts the populations of both Koreas, along with ethnic Koreans living abroad.

Tae Yong-ho, a former conservative People Power Party lawmaker who served as North Korea’s deputy ambassador to the United Kingdom before defecting to the South in 2016, said the North’s hostile two-state policy aims to erase both the idea of unification and the notion of a shared ethnicity, cementing hostility in place.

“We must be wary of the belief that recognizing the two Koreas as separate states will guarantee peace,” Thae said. “We should pursue peaceful unification based on liberal democracy while maintaining a firm security posture.”

He urged closer trilateral intelligence sharing with the U.S. and Japan, along with broader international cooperation, to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile advances and its growing military ties with Russia. He added that the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) should depend on military readiness and U.S. extended deterrence, not on a political timetable.

Kim Chun-sig, former president of the Korea Institute for National Unification, said even a peaceful two-state approach could shut the door on unification for good.

“Peace depends not on defining the Koreas as separate states, but on military stability and credible deterrence,” Kim said. “We must prevent war through a stronger alliance with the U.S. and extended deterrence. We must also keep unification within reach through inter-Korean openness and exchange, protection for North Koreans and a shared national identity.”

Baek Seung-joo, a former vice defense minister and former lawmaker of the Liberty Korea Party, the predecessor of the PPP, said the alliance with the U.S. must prove itself in a crisis. He also said differences over OPCON, joint drills, U.S. troops and defense cost-sharing must not be allowed to erode trust.

“We should aim for a smart alliance built on strong deterrence, modern systems and continuous reform,” Baek said. “We must adapt it to the age of artificial intelligence and future warfare so that it can be trusted to function in a contingency.”

Seo In-teck, standing chairman of Action for Korea United, said South Korea should treat the North’s decision to abandon unification as a chance to take the lead and present its own vision.

“Rather than resigning ourselves to a divided peninsula under a two-state framework or relying solely on military deterrence, we must set clear unification goals and strategies grounded in security,” Seo said.

He called for broadening unification policy beyond talks with Pyongyang to focus on the freedom and human rights of North Koreans and change from within the North. To win over young people skeptical about unification, he said the government should present the “Korean dream” as a vision for a unified Korea, address concerns about social conflict after unification and explain in concrete terms what kind of country unification would create.

The Korean dream, a concept articulated by Global Peace Foundation Chairman Hyun Jin Preston Moon, envisions building a nation governed by the rule of law that safeguards inherent freedoms and human rights and embodies a moral ideal. It draws on the Korean ideal of "hongik ingan" — living for the benefit of all humanity.