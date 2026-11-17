The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has sent a security advisory to public institutions regarding a vulnerability found in the widely used computer language Java, industry sources said Tuesday.

The vulnerability could allow malicious actors to carry out remote code execution of Java-based apps without authentication, which could lead to major service disruptions and data leakages, the advisory said, according to the sources.

Java is a widely used programming language currently being maintained by Oracle Corp. and is widely used to build Android apps, back-end server systems at banks and cloud computing services.

The NIS rated the vulnerability as "critical," the highest among four tiers in the common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS), a standardized framework to measure the technical severity of software and system security vulnerabilities.

It also requested organizations to preemptively identify affected systems, and prepare for backup and recovery procedures so they can immediately take actions once security patches are released.

The latest measures come after two cybersecurity vulnerabilities were found involving a programming language called PHP, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Such a discovery led to a global shutdown of government and company websites, while South Korea raised the country's cyber crisis warning level up a notch to "caution."



