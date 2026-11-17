Seoul's spy agency issues cybersecurity advisory for flaws found in programming language Java
Summary
The National Intelligence Service sent public institutions a security advisory Tuesday about a critical vulnerability in Java that could enable unauthenticated remote code execution. The agency urged organizations to identify affected systems and prepare backup and recovery procedures before security patches are released. The warning follows AI-assisted discoveries of PHP vulnerabilities that prompted website shutdowns worldwide and raised South Korea’s cyber crisis warning level to caution.
Key Facts
- The NIS rated the Java vulnerability critical, the highest of four tiers in the Common Vulnerability Scoring System.
- Java is maintained by Oracle Corp. and is used to build Android apps, bank back-end systems and cloud computing services.
- The advisory warned that exploitation could cause major service disruptions and data leakages.
- South Korea raised its cyber crisis warning level one notch to caution after the PHP vulnerabilities were discovered.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has sent a security advisory to public institutions regarding a vulnerability found in the widely used computer language Java, industry sources said Tuesday.
The vulnerability could allow malicious actors to carry out remote code execution of Java-based apps without authentication, which could lead to major service disruptions and data leakages, the advisory said, according to the sources.
Java is a widely used programming language currently being maintained by Oracle Corp. and is widely used to build Android apps, back-end server systems at banks and cloud computing services.
The NIS rated the vulnerability as "critical," the highest among four tiers in the common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS), a standardized framework to measure the technical severity of software and system security vulnerabilities.
It also requested organizations to preemptively identify affected systems, and prepare for backup and recovery procedures so they can immediately take actions once security patches are released.
The latest measures come after two cybersecurity vulnerabilities were found involving a programming language called PHP, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
Such a discovery led to a global shutdown of government and company websites, while South Korea raised the country's cyber crisis warning level up a notch to "caution."
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