Prime minister vows again to root out AI cheating in this week's college entrance exam
Summary
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook vowed Tuesday to crack down on AI-assisted cheating at this week’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) by activating an interagency emergency response team and adding security measures at test sites. The exam is set for Thursday, following a tax accountant exam top scorer’s confession that he cheated with AI. The government will ban smart devices, inspect test takers and their belongings, and deploy additional proctors. Suspected cheating could lead to exam invalidation, revoked eligibility, criminal complaints or police investigations.
Key Facts
- Han said all smart devices, including smartphones, must be powered off and turned in before the exam.
- Officials will inspect glasses and watches, check items such as collars, sleeves and buttons, and store examinees’ bags outside examination rooms.
- The government will tighten management of Wi-Fi networks around test sites and check that devices in belongings stored outside exam rooms are inactive.
- Han said suspected cheating would prompt a thorough investigation and could result in stern action, including invalidating the exam or revoking eligibility.
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook vowed again Tuesday to root out cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) in this week's college entrance exam by activating an interagency emergency response team, banning the possession of smart devices during the exam and deploying additional personnel to test sites.
Han made the remark during a Cabinet meeting as concerns have deepened that AI-assisted cheating could be used in this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), set for Thursday, following the shocking confession by the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam that he cheated with the help of AI.
Branding such cheating as a "social evil," Han said the government will immediately activate an interagency emergency response team to "root them out completely."
"First, we will completely ban the possession of smart devices during the examination," Han said. "All smart devices, including smartphones, must be powered off and turned in. We will conduct thorough inspections of all glasses and watches worn by test takers, and carefully check items, such as collars, sleeves and buttons."
The government will also tighten the management of Wi-Fi networks around the test sites, and all bags belonging to examinees must be stored outside the examination rooms, such as in the hallways, while conducting checks to ensure that no smart devices are active among the personal belongings stored outside the examination rooms, she said.
"The government will deploy additional proctors and apply a zero-tolerance policy to strictly penalize any instances of cheating," Han said. "In any suspected case, we will pursue a thorough investigation and take stern action, including invalidating the exam, revoking eligibility and filing criminal complaints or requesting police investigations."
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.