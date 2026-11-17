Prime Minister Han Seong-sook vowed again Tuesday to root out cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) in this week's college entrance exam by activating an interagency emergency response team, banning the possession of smart devices during the exam and deploying additional personnel to test sites.

Han made the remark during a Cabinet meeting as concerns have deepened that AI-assisted cheating could be used in this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), set for Thursday, following the shocking confession by the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam that he cheated with the help of AI.

Branding such cheating as a "social evil," Han said the government will immediately activate an interagency emergency response team to "root them out completely."

"First, we will completely ban the possession of smart devices during the examination," Han said. "All smart devices, including smartphones, must be powered off and turned in. We will conduct thorough inspections of all glasses and watches worn by test takers, and carefully check items, such as collars, sleeves and buttons."

The government will also tighten the management of Wi-Fi networks around the test sites, and all bags belonging to examinees must be stored outside the examination rooms, such as in the hallways, while conducting checks to ensure that no smart devices are active among the personal belongings stored outside the examination rooms, she said.

"The government will deploy additional proctors and apply a zero-tolerance policy to strictly penalize any instances of cheating," Han said. "In any suspected case, we will pursue a thorough investigation and take stern action, including invalidating the exam, revoking eligibility and filing criminal complaints or requesting police investigations."