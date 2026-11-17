Fears of students cheating by using artificial intelligence (AI) technology are rattling classrooms before Thursday’s college entrance exam, leaving teachers increasingly unsure how to police an unprecedented threat and students worried about fairness.

The anxiety emerged after the top scorer on a national tax accountant licensing exam admitted Sunday to using a miniature camera and generative AI to cheat. The confession reversed his earlier denials, which followed public scrutiny over his unusually high marks.

Amid mounting alarm over AI-assisted cheating, the government is pursuing various measures, including blocking access to public Wi-Fi at College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) sites.

Teachers who spoke to The Korea Times doubted the government’s measures would do much, saying the real question for proctors is whether they can actually catch cheating even when they suspect it.

Huh Jin-man, 53, a high school teacher of 25 years who will proctor the CSAT on Thursday, said a full Wi-Fi shutdown still leaves a loophole, as smartphones can also connect via 5G and other networks.

“Being trained doesn’t mean we can spot AI tools right away. We’re worried, but with so many scenarios and variables in play, we’re left wondering how it will turn out,” Huh said.

With the CSAT so high-stakes in Korea that even air traffic is halted during its English listening section to avoid disruptions, disturbing test takers to check devices is a delicate matter. But Huh said teachers should still check students, even if it may not always be possible.

“I worry that searching students could unsettle them and disrupt the exam atmosphere, but the hard work of the honest majority must not go to waste,” Huh said.

Huh expects screening to tighten in future exams but said that how students are tested or evaluated will have to change, with some skeptics now calling the current CSAT meaningless.

Another high school teacher in his 60s, who requested to be identified only by his surname Jung, also had little faith in the government’s steps. “The news talks about pea-sized cameras,” he said. “How could we possibly detect them?”

Jung added that the main worry for proctors is how to even respond, citing supervising female students as an example. He said a proctor can do little without a student’s cooperation even when cheating is suspected, and that forcing a search could land the proctor in trouble.

Paek Young-sun, 38, an elementary school teacher of 12 years, agreed the measures would not work and that catching cheaters burdens teachers.

“If we stop students on suspicion of cheating, they’ll say we ruined their CSAT. Teachers have even been sued over that. But if a proctor ignores a student who seems to be cheating, teachers get blamed for lax supervision.”

High school seniors taking the exam this week also voiced concern, calling for stricter safeguards.

"With no surefire fix like an electromagnetic pulse to disable devices, it all comes down to proctors, and mistakes will happen," said Kim Tae-hoon, a senior at Donong High School in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, adding that some cheaters are bound to slip through.

"It would be so unfair for those who studied hard to lose out. They put in the time and effort, but someone with AI could just outscore them," Kim said.

Kim’s friend Lee Soo-hyun wondered how many people have already cheated using AI in recent years without getting caught.

Another senior who spoke on condition of anonymity said education authorities are acting irresponsibly by pushing ahead with the exam without effective countermeasures. He warned that the spotlight on AI glasses may lead proctors to scrutinize only eyeglasses and similar wearables, pushing cheaters toward other tiny devices.

"Even a full internet and Wi-Fi shutdown does little against on-device AI, which runs on a built-in chip without a network," he said. "So belongings should be inspected more thoroughly, even if check-in has to start earlier. Test sites also need specialized detectors that can pick up internal circuitry and metal.

"Some may worry about cost and staffing, but that's a price worth paying for a fair exam," he added.