North Jeolla Province announced Monday it will mount a solo bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics after talks with Seoul over potential co-hosting fell through.

In a statement, the province said its governor, Lee Won-taeg, and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon met last Thursday and decided against a joint bid "out of respect for realistic conditions and positions for both sides," without elaborating further.

"We will now make a concerted push to host the Olympics alone," the province added.

In February 2025, North Jeolla beat out Seoul to become Korea's sole candidate for the 2036 Olympics. The province later shifted toward co-hosting the event with the capital city, after concluding that it did not have adequate infrastructure, covering accommodations, transportation and venues, to host the competition alone.

Oh said on Oct. 7 he had "no reason to reject" a proposal from North Jeolla for a co-hosting bid, but also pressed the province to come up with specific construction plans for venues.

On Nov. 3, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) included Korea on the list of seven countries pushing to host the 2036 Olympics, alongside Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, South Africa and Turkey.

The candidates will give virtual presentations to the IOC Future Host Commission later in November, and in March 2027, the IOC's Executive Board will open "strategic dialogue" with the host hopefuls.

Korea previously hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul and the 2018 Winter Olympics in the eastern alpine town of PyeongChang.