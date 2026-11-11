Prosecutors said Wednesday they have indicted a man on charges of attempting to murder 10 people in a stabbing spree at a shopping complex last month.

Choi Choong-rak, 59, faces attempted murder and weapons possession charges for allegedly stabbing the victims at the site in Incheon, just west of Seoul, on Oct. 13, leaving seven people injured, according to the prosecution.

Choi allegedly brandished knives taped to both his hands during the incident before police apprehended him. He remains in custody after a court issued a warrant for his formal arrest.

During police questioning, Choi said he carried out the attack out of anger over medical treatment he received at a local hospital.

Choi has 10 prior convictions, including two for attempted murder, and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor at the time of the rampage.