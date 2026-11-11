Man arrested on suspicion of killing teenage victim of son's alleged sex crime

Police on Wednesday apprehended a man on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was a victim of an alleged sexual crime committed by his son.

The man in his 50s was placed under emergency arrest at around 1:40 a.m. after police found the female victim dead at a house in northeastern Seoul following a report from a third person. The location was identified as an Airbnb.

The teenager was found to have been a victim of a sexual crime in January, allegedly committed by the murder suspect's son.

Her parents had filed a complaint in March against the son, who is currently in detention for another crime.

Police plan to seek a warrant for the murder suspect's formal arrest after investigating his motive.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect carried out the crime in retaliation for the complaint against his son. Investigators said they were unable to immediately question the suspect as he was intoxicated.

Those convicted of retaliatory murder face severe penalties, including the death penalty as the maximum sentence.