Bus rams into 32 vehicles in Bundang, leaving 57 injured
Summary
A city bus struck more than 30 vehicles in Seongnam’s Bundang Ward at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, injuring 57 people. The bus hit four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger cars before stopping against a traffic barrier. Nine people were seriously injured and 48 had minor injuries; none of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening. Police are investigating the cause after the driver said the brakes did not work.
Key Facts
- The bus traveled about 100 to 150 meters while hitting vehicles, according to the report.
- The driver was a man in his 60s.
- Police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol and plan to check whether he had taken drugs.
SEONGNAM — A bus plowed into more than 30 vehicles waiting at a traffic stop in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, during morning rush hour Wednesday, officials said, leaving 57 people injured.
The city bus, driven by a man in his 60s, struck four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger cars before coming to a stop after hitting a traffic barrier in Seongnam's Bundang Ward at 7:34 a.m.
The bus reportedly hit the vehicles over a distance of about 100 to 150 meters
The incident left nine people seriously hurt and 48 others with minor injuries. None of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.
The bus driver reportedly told police that the brakes did not work, with investigators looking into the exact cause of the crash.
Police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, but plan to check whether he had taken drugs.
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