Lee reaches out to migrant workers with winter clothes, vows respect at work

President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday that he will send winter clothes to migrant workers, reaching out to them weeks after his remarks downplaying their economic contribution sparked a backlash.

“Charity campaigns for migrant workers have continued across the country, and on Nov. 15, various institutions and organizations in Ulsan will join forces to deliver winter clothes and work clothes,” Lee wrote on social media, adding that he will also send winter clothes himself to contribute in a small way.

“Migrant workers are our colleagues and neighbors who help build our industrial sites and local communities alongside us,” Lee said. “Our nationalities and languages may differ, but the value of labor is the same. The government will also pay close attention to ensure that everyone can work safely and be treated with respect.”

Lee added that winter feels especially cold in an unfamiliar land far from one's home and family. While a single set of clothes cannot fully keep out the cold, he said, he believes the care behind the gesture will offer lasting warmth.

The post came weeks after Lee faced criticism over his comments about migrant workers.

Last month, Lee said that migrant workers "don't contribute much to the national economy" because they send their earnings home, drawing backlash from migrant communities.

Lee made the remarks while instructing officials to consider attracting Korean workers to agriculture through wage subsidies.

"For national security reasons, we must sustain agriculture, forestry, livestock farming and fisheries," he said. "Bringing in foreign workers doesn't contribute much to the national economy because they send all their earnings home."