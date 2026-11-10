Army howitzer collides with civilian cars in fatal highway pileup crash

An Army self-propelled howitzer collided with two civilian cars trailing from behind on a national highway in the central border region of Cheorwon last week, leaving one civilian driver dead, military officials said Tuesday.

The K55A1 howitzer was struck by the two cars from behind when it was driving along a national route at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to Army officials.

The crash killed the driver of the first car, while the driver of the second vehicle suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The artillery vehicle was reportedly returning from a training exercise. Seven soldiers were aboard the vehicle at the time of the crash, with a few of them sustaining minor abrasions.

Footage circulating on social media showed the crash occurred on a pitch-black stretch of road, with the howitzer's rear lights appearing to be hardly visible.

An Army official said a police investigation is under way to determine the exact cause and circumstances, adding that the Army will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Police are examining whether the howitzer was traveling at a safe speed and following safety procedures, including any operational guidelines.

Authorities have also requested the National Forensic Service to examine the event data recorder and are analyzing the surveillance footage.

"We are investigating the exact cause of the accident while leaving all possibilities open," a police official said.

Police also plan to question the soldiers and commanders aboard the artillery vehicle.