The government is considering expanding restrictions on minors’ social media use beyond age limits for account registration to include regulations on recommendation algorithms and platform features to curb excessive use.

However, questions remain over how the proposed measures can effectively protect minors from excessive social media use while safeguarding their freedom of expression and access to information.

According to the Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC), Sunday, that it is considering amendments to the Information and Communications Network Act to prohibit children under 14 from creating social media accounts and require platform operators to verify users’ ages.

The commission first proposed the measures during a presidential policy briefing in July. The proposed measures also include disabling personalized recommendation algorithms that analyze users’ interests and browsing histories, as well as features such as infinite scrolling that could encourage excessive use, by default for accounts belonging to users aged 14 to 19.

This aims to regulate platform design features that encourage users to continuously scroll through content or spend prolonged periods on social media.

The government is considering allowing children under 14 to create social media accounts with parental consent.

The KMCC is also reviewing restrictions on features such as autoplay and nighttime notifications that could encourage excessive social media use among teens.

But the specific features to be regulated and the extent of the restrictions have yet to be determined.

A key issue is whether social media platforms should be held accountable for design features that encourage excessive use, marking a shift from traditional safeguards focused on blocking harmful content, user education and parental supervision.

Personalized recommendation algorithms, while helping users discover relevant content, can also prolong screen time by repeatedly suggesting similar material based on browsing histories.

The debate also centers on how far platform responsibility should extend, with proposals ranging from additional safeguards for teenage accounts to changes in default settings, each carrying different implications for operators and regulatory effectiveness.

The proposed measures have also raised concerns over privacy and their effectiveness.

Enforcing age restrictions would require platforms to verify users’ identities, raising concerns about excessive collection of personal information and its potential misuse.

Questions also remain over whether the restrictions would be effective, as minors could circumvent them by using someone else’s account or providing false information.

Safeguarding minors’ freedom of expression and access to information is another concern, as social media serves as a platform for communication, news and educational and cultural content.

Tailoring restrictions by age group and platform feature could help protect teenagers without unduly limiting their rights.

KMCC Chairperson Kim Jong-cheol stressed the need for minimum regulatory safeguards, saying excessive social media use among minors cannot be addressed through education alone. Meanwhile, he also emphasized that teenagers should be recognized as individuals with fundamental rights, rather than merely as subjects of protection.

The commission plans to work with relevant ministries and gather input from stakeholders, including young people, as it works to finalize measures by the first half of next year.

However, the timeline for legislative changes remain undecided and will depend on further discussions.