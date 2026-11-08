Gov't to review $1.5 bil. funding support for firefighting efforts
Summary
The government agreed to consider about 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in funding for firefighting investments as part of efforts to ease provincial governments’ fiscal burden. The review of next year’s budget will include firefighting equipment, training facilities and a medical system centered on firefighting efforts. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said the government would review whether firefighters receive full support. At a meeting ahead of the 64th anniversary of the Day of Firefighting, Han also paid tribute to firefighter Kim Jin-seok, who died responding to a factory fire in Bucheon last month.
Key Facts
- Provincial governments currently fund most firefighting-related spending, while the central government covers about 10 percent of the total.
- Democratic Party of Korea chief spokesperson Park Sung-joon announced the funding review after a consultation involving the government, the ruling party and Cheong Wa Dae.
- Han said the government would thoroughly inspect preparations for winter cold and described heavy snow and cold as natural disasters that threaten daily life.
The government has agreed to consider funding about 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) for essential investments related to firefighting efforts, a ruling party official said Sunday.
The move came as part of discussions to ease the fiscal burden on provincial governments, Democratic Party of Korea chief spokesperson Park Sung-joon said at a press briefing following a consultation session between the government, the ruling party and Cheong Wa Dae.
Additional budget funds to prepare firefighting equipment and training facilities, as well as strengthening a medical system centered on firefighting efforts, will also be factored in for a review of next year's budget, Park said.
Currently, provincial governments fund the bulk of the firefighting-related budget, with only about 10 percent of the total amount funded by the central government.
At the meeting, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said the government will review whether it is providing full support for firefighters before asking them to devote themselves to public safety.
In the meeting, held a day ahead of the 64th anniversary of the Day of Firefighting, Han paid tribute to the late Kim Jin-seok, a firefighter who died while responding to a factory fire in Bucheon, west of Seoul, last month.
"There are many things for the government to take care of, but the lives and safety of the public are one of the top priorities. There is nothing that precedes this," Han said.
Han, meanwhile, vowed to thoroughly inspect preparations for the winter cold, stressing that heavy snow and cold are natural disasters that threaten people's daily lives.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.