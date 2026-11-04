Doctor injured in stabbing attack at hospital in western Seoul

A man stabbed and injured a doctor at a major hospital in western Seoul, police said Wednesday, adding that they are investigating the motive for the attack.

The Seodaemun Police Station said it apprehended the man presumed to be in his 50s on suspicion of aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a psychiatry professor with a knife at Severance Hospital at around 4:30 p.m.

The doctor sustained a wound measuring 5 centimeters and was taken to an emergency room for treatment.

According to sources, the suspect was not a patient waiting for medical treatment at the hospital.

Police are investigating the exact motive behind the suspect's attack.



