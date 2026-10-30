Prisons, once widely regarded as undesirable facilities, are now drawing competition from local governments seeking to revive shrinking communities and struggling economies.

Seven municipal governments are competing to host four new correctional facilities as part of the Ministry of Justice’s first nationwide competitive bidding process for prison sites.

The ministry launched a nationwide call for applications on Aug. 28, marking the first time it has used a competitive bidding process to select sites for new correctional facilities.

Previously, sites were chosen through consultations between the ministry and local governments. Under the new system, municipalities must seek residents' input and obtain approval from their local councils before submitting bids.

The four planned facilities will each have a capacity of 1,000 inmates and employ around 250 staff members.

Seven local governments have joined the race, including the counties of Yeongyang, Cheongsong, Yeongdeok and Uiseong in North Gyeongsang Province, the city of Jecheon and Boeun County in North Chungcheong Province and Jeongseon County in Gangwon Province.

Yeongdeok's bid gained approval from its local council on Thursday, clearing a key hurdle in the application process.

The growing competition reflects a shift in attitudes toward prisons, traditionally shunned over safety concerns and their perceived impact on surrounding communities.

For municipalities grappling with population decline and economic stagnation, the potential economic benefits are increasingly outweighing such concerns.

Local officials hope correctional officers and their families will settle in the area, while visits by inmates' relatives could boost spending at local businesses. Prisons could also create jobs and generate demand for locally grown agricultural products and other supplies.

Cheongsong County in North Gyeongsang Province is one example of how correctional facilities can help sustain local economies.

Jinbo-myeon, a small town home to four correctional facilities, has a population of 6,861, with approximately 1,100 correctional officers working in the area. The facilities also draw around 14,000 visitors annually.

The prospect of economic revitalization appears to be outweighing longstanding concerns over prisons, with residents in several communities increasingly welcoming the facilities.

In Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang Province, 80.8 percent of 931 residents aged 18 and older surveyed from Oct. 20 to 22 supported hosting a correctional facility.

A similar survey in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, found 61.7 percent in favor and 38.3 percent opposed.

Yeongyang County, which submitted its bid to the Justice Ministry on Oct. 12, cited a 2022 survey showing 86.6 percent support among residents as evidence of strong local backing.

Cheongsong County, which already hosts four correctional facilities, is seeking to attract another, citing more than four decades of experience as evidence of strong local acceptance.

Still, attracting a prison does not necessarily translate into immediate economic benefits for host communities.

The four planned correctional facilities are not expected to be completed until 2034, meaning it could take years before they begin easing prison overcrowding or generating meaningful economic activity in surrounding areas.

Another challenge is ensuring that correctional officers and their families actually settle in the communities where the facilities are built, rather than commuting from neighboring cities. This would require local governments to invest in adequate housing, schools and other essential infrastructure to make the areas attractive places to live.

Without improvements in living conditions and infrastructure, the anticipated influx of residents and consumer spending may fall short of local governments' expectations, limiting the long-term economic impact of hosting correctional facilities.