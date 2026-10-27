Fire at shantytown in southern Seoul extinguished after nearly 13 hours; 1 injured

A fire that broke out at a shantytown in Seoul's southern Gangnam district was fully extinguished early Wednesday, nearly 13 hours after it started, authorities said.

Firefighters completely put out the blaze at Guryong Village at 4:39 a.m., after containing the main fire late Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, prompting 39 residents to flee to safety. One woman reportedly sustained a minor leg injury. No other casualties were reported.

Authorities mobilized 232 personnel and 110 pieces of equipment to battle the blaze, which spread rapidly through densely packed makeshift homes.

The Gangnam Ward office said 107 people from 77 households were affected by the fire, with temporary shelters arranged at a nearby school and gymnasium.



