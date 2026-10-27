Much of Korea will wake up to freezing temperatures Wednesday, as chilly air sweeping in from the northwest brings morning lows below zero in inland areas.

Cold wave advisories are in effect across most of the country.

Morning temperatures are forecast to range from minus 2 to 7 degrees Celsius nationwide. Parts of northeastern Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province and inland areas of the south are expected to see temperatures dip below freezing, with frost and icy conditions possible in places.

Daytime highs will range from 11 to 17 degrees.

Forecast lows and highs in major cities are 2 and 13 degrees Celsius in Seoul; 3 and 12 in Incheon; 1 and 13 in Daejeon; 3 and 15 in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City; 1 and 14 in Daegu; 5 and 15 in Ulsan; and 7 and 17 in Busan.

Strong winds will make it feel even colder, particularly in southern parts of the country.

The cold spell is expected to last through Thursday, when morning lows will range from minus 1 to 8 degrees and daytime highs from 13 to 18. Temperatures are forecast to return to seasonal norms on Friday, with lows of 5 to 14 degrees and highs of 17 to 22. Saturday is set to bring slightly cooler conditions, with morning lows of 2 to 11 degrees and highs of 14 to 20.