A special counsel team on Wednesday raided the home of a former National Election Commission (NEC) chief over allegations he took an improper overseas trip during his time in office.

Investigators from special counsel Lee Tae-han's team searched Roh Tae-ak's home and seized a cell phone and other evidence as part of their probe into various alleged irregularities at the election watchdog.

The team said it launched the raid after detecting falsehoods in official reports written by an NEC employee on the outcome of Roh's trip.

A separate search was conducted at the NEC headquarters in the morning, it said.



