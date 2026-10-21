Busan authorities guide shark out of canal on third attempt

Authorities in the southeastern port city of Busan successfully guided a shark out of a city canal Wednesday on their third attempt after the animal spent more than a month trapped there.

The shark — named "Bukangi" after Bukhang, the Korean word for North Port — was first spotted in the canal Sept. 18. Since then, the canal park has turned into a major attraction, drawing over 1.6 million visitors as of Sunday.

A joint rescue team involving municipal and Coast Guard officials used a net secured to a flat floating platform to drive the shark out of the canal at Busan's North Port, located about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Authorities began the operation around 10 a.m., steering the shark toward Marina Bridge with the net. The shark, which had been swimming near the bridge, was spotted in waters outside the canal near a pier at around 6 p.m.

The sighting indicated that Bukangi had left the canal, at least for the time being. However, the waters near the pier are not considered open sea.

Authorities hope the shark will eventually make its way to open waters.

After two previous attempts to guide the shark to the open sea failed, officials had waited for it to exit the canal on its own. But after it didn't, the officials made the third attempt over concern it could die if water temperatures fell further.