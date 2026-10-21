Busan authorities guide shark out of canal on third attempt
Summary
Busan authorities guided Bukangi out of the North Port canal on Wednesday, spotting the shark outside the canal near a pier at around 6 p.m. after their third rescue attempt. The shark had been trapped for more than a month, and officials hope it will eventually reach open waters. The canal park had drawn more than 1.6 million visitors as of Sunday.
Key Facts
- Bukangi was first spotted in the canal on Sept. 18.
- The rescue team included municipal and Coast Guard officials and used a net secured to a flat floating platform.
- Authorities began the operation around 10 a.m. and steered the shark toward Marina Bridge.
- The waters near the pier where Bukangi was spotted are not considered open sea.
- Officials made the third attempt because they were concerned the shark could die if water temperatures fell further.
Authorities in the southeastern port city of Busan successfully guided a shark out of a city canal Wednesday on their third attempt after the animal spent more than a month trapped there.
The shark — named "Bukangi" after Bukhang, the Korean word for North Port — was first spotted in the canal Sept. 18. Since then, the canal park has turned into a major attraction, drawing over 1.6 million visitors as of Sunday.
A joint rescue team involving municipal and Coast Guard officials used a net secured to a flat floating platform to drive the shark out of the canal at Busan's North Port, located about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Authorities began the operation around 10 a.m., steering the shark toward Marina Bridge with the net. The shark, which had been swimming near the bridge, was spotted in waters outside the canal near a pier at around 6 p.m.
The sighting indicated that Bukangi had left the canal, at least for the time being. However, the waters near the pier are not considered open sea.
Authorities hope the shark will eventually make its way to open waters.
After two previous attempts to guide the shark to the open sea failed, officials had waited for it to exit the canal on its own. But after it didn't, the officials made the third attempt over concern it could die if water temperatures fell further.
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