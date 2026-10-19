First lady Kim says hopes Korean adoptees will grow closer to homeland

First lady Kim Hea Kyung on Monday expressed hope that Koreans adopted overseas would grow closer to their motherland and keep good memories of it.

The first lady made the remarks in her speech at the opening ceremony of a Seoul gathering of the International Korean Adoptee Associations (IKAA), which brought together Korean adoptees from around the world to connect and build a community.

"South Korea may be viewed differently by each of you. To some, it may be a foreign country. To others it may be a homeland long longed for," the first lady said. "It may also be a place you are visiting with many questions in search of your roots and identity."

"No matter how you came, I hope that you can grow closer to the homeland and create valuable new connections on this occasion," Kim added, expressing hope that the visiting adoptees would also experience the country's autumn, cuisine and other attractions.

"I wish that the vibe, allure and beauty of the motherland will stay in your memories for a long time."

IKAA President Tommy Gentzel stressed that relations between Korean adoptees and South Korea have unlimited potential.

For that potential to blossom, the sufferings of Korean adoptees should be recognized, while actions toward reconciliation should also be taken, Gentzel said.

The head of the IKAA called on South Korea and relevant institutions to take action toward that goal, urging them to provide the necessary resources and assistance to help adoptees find their biological families, which may require taking DNA tests.