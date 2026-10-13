The Busan city government said Tuesday it will devise measures to keep sharks at bay to protect beachgoers amid the animal's unusual visit to one of the city's canals.

"Bukangi" — which was named after Bukhang, or North Port, where it was first spotted on Sept. 18 — has refused to leave the canal at a waterfront park in the southeastern city despite authorities' repeated rescue attempts.

The shark has drawn throngs of visitors to the park, with the number reaching nearly 1.35 million as of Sunday.

A meeting to evaluate authorities' operation of beaches this year is scheduled for Nov. 17, and the city government said it will also discuss measures to prevent sharks from reaching the shores.

Among the plans is including sharks in the harmful marine life category, along with toxic jellyfish, for which authorities have typically installed nets along beaches.

Busan's beaches are a popular attraction and drew a record 22.5 million visitors this year, up 2.54 percent from last year, according to the city government.



