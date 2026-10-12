Nature-inspired 'vine robot' reaches where firefighters cannot after battery facility blaze

When a fire broke out at a military battery storage facility in South Chungcheon Province in August, the building’s advanced fireproofing worked as designed. The reinforced concrete walls and automated sprinklers contained the blaze before the structure was lost.

Yet that success created a perilous new crisis.

Inside the facility sat roughly 210,000 unexploded lithium batteries. Scorched and baked by extreme heat, the remaining stockpiles lingered on the brink of secondary thermal runaway — a violent chain reaction capable of triggering massive explosions. Heavy treads or four-legged rescue robots, standard tools in modern disaster response, were far too heavy. A single misstep pressing against a delicate cell could detonate the entire room.

For nearly two weeks, firefighters could only watch from the exterior perimeter. They were completely barred from entering the hazard zone.

Battery safety has become an urgent national focus in Korea following a series of severe industrial fires. The risk was starkly highlighted in June 2024, when a thermal runaway explosion at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong south of Seoul killed 23 people and destroyed the facility, demonstrating the extreme instability and deadly potential of thermal runaway in lithium-based manufacturing plants.

To break the standoff, emergency officials turned to a novel solution inspired by nature: a lightweight, inflatable "vine robot" developed by professor Yoo Ji-hwan and his research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), working alongside the National Fire Research Institute.

Unlike traditional motorized machinery, the vine robot extends forward using compressed air, unfurling smoothly through tight spaces like a growing plant. Because it inflates outward rather than rolling across the ground, the ultra-lightweight device exerts virtually zero mechanical pressure on the floor, allowing it to glide harmlessly around vulnerable battery packs.

Operating from behind reinforced blast shields in a designated safety zone, specialized crews deployed the pneumatic device directly into the volatile facility. Growing through tight corridors, the robot completed a full visual reconnaissance of the interior without disturbing a single unit.

The field data gathered during the mission is already serving as a crucial blueprint. Officials plan to use the real-world findings to draft new safety manuals for military depots and industrial battery plants.

The successful deployment also feeds directly into an international defense effort.

KAIST and the fire investigation team are submitting the reconnaissance data to the Lincoln Program, a U.S. security research initiative spearheaded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory.

"We are systematically assessing how disaster robots navigate complex environment challenges," said Kim Yeon-sang, director of the National Fire Research Institute. "By applying real-world fire demands to robotics, we are advancing technology that keeps emergency crews safe."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.