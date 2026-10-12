N. Korean defector appointed head of Korea Hana Foundation for 1st time

The unification ministry on Monday appointed a North Korean defector to head the Korea Hana Foundation, an agency affiliated with the ministry to support the resettlement of North Korean defectors, for the first time.

Kim Young-hee, 61, who previously headed the North Korea Development Institute, was named president of the foundation for a three-year term, according to the ministry.

It marked the first time that a North Korean defector has been appointed to the post since the foundation's establishment in 2010.

Kim, who was born in Kilju County in North Hamgyong Province, came to South Korea in 2002, and has since assumed the role of a North Korean economy expert for various government agencies and local governments.

The foundation's top post remained vacant for more than 19 months after its previous chief, Cho Min-ho, was dismissed in February last year over allegations he sexually and verbally harassed employees.