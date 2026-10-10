Thirty-eight people suffered minor injuries Saturday when part of a ceiling collapsed at a building in Daegu, fire authorities said.

According to the Daegu Fire and Safety Headquarters and the Buk District Office, the incident occurred at around 10:16 a.m. on the second floor of a four-story building in Gwaneum-dong, Buk District. At the time, a vendor was selling kitchenware and other goods to elderly customers when a section of the ceiling finish collapsed.

All 66 people inside evacuated the building on their own following the collapse. A total of 38 people were reported to have sustained minor injuries, with nine of them transported to hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Firefighters dispatched 14 vehicles and 60 personnel to conduct a search and implement safety measures at the scene. A thorough search following the evacuation revealed no additional casualties.

Police also deployed officers around the site to manage traffic.

Built in 1992, the four-story building previously housed a grocery store on the first floor, which had suspended operations in September. Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the collapse.

President Lee Jae Myung ordered officials to make every effort to rescue people and ensure a thorough response to the accident, according to Kang Yu-jung, senior presidential spokesperson.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook also instructed the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the National Fire Agency to mobilize all available equipment and personnel for rescue efforts. She also called on authorities to identify nearby medical facilities able to take in patients and to swiftly transport anyone found injured, in order to minimize casualties.