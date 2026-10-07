3 municipalities added to list of 'depopulation' areas, total at 92
Summary
South Korea added Geumjeong Ward in Busan, Dongducheon and Tongyeong to its list of depopulation areas on Thursday, bringing the total to 92. The Interior Ministry created the list in 2021 to provide intensive support to municipalities facing population decline. The government will use a local extinction response fund of 1 trillion won annually, with support tailored to local conditions.
Key Facts
- The updated list includes 16 areas in South Jeolla, 15 in North Gyeongsang, 12 each in South Gyeongsang and Gangwon, 10 in North Jeolla, nine in South Chungcheong and six in North Chungcheong.
- The newly designated municipalities are Geumjeong Ward of Busan, Dongducheon and Tongyeong.
- The local extinction response fund is designed to provide 1 trillion won annually, equivalent to $747 million.
- The government attributes the depopulation crisis to chronically low childbirths and population concentration in the capital region.
South Korea has added three more municipalities to its list of "depopulation" areas, raising the number of cities, counties and wards facing risk of regional extinction to 92, officials said Thursday.
The interior ministry newly designated Geumjeong Ward of the southeastern city of Busan, Dongducheon, just north of Seoul, and the southeastern city of Tongyeong in addition to the country's existing 89 depopulation areas.
The ministry first announced the list of depopulation areas in 2021 as part of efforts to provide intensive support and help the areas combat shrinking populations.
South Korea has been struggling with chronically low childbirths and an overcrowded capital region, which have left many areas struggling to overcome declining populations.
The updated list includes 16 areas from the southwestern province of South Jeolla, 15 from the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, and 12 each from southeastern South Gyeongsang Province and northeastern Gangwon Province.
It also includes 10 from southwestern North Jeolla Province, nine from central South Chungcheong Province and six from North Chungcheong Province.
In a bid to respond to the depopulation crisis, the government has created the local extinction response fund designed to provide 1 trillion won ($747 million) annually for such efforts.
"(We) will concentrate government-wide support to areas facing a declining population tailored to local conditions," Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said in a briefing.
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