Police believe a late-night mass brawl involving foreign nationals in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, over the weekend stemmed from a feud between groups from Central Asian countries.

On Saturday, police responded to a report at about 11:10 p.m. that several vehicles had gathered and a brawl appeared imminent, but those involved had already dispersed by the time officers arrived.

About 30 minutes later, police issued a "Code Zero," the highest dispatch level, after a second report of a gathering of foreign nationals. Police arrested two men in their 20s on the spot as they fled.

The two arrested men were identified as Russian and Kyrgyz nationals. Police said they entered Korea on student and other visas. Both men suffered injuries including fractures, and a wooden stick and a baseball bat picked up nearby were left at the scene.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a quarrel between groups of Kazakh and Kyrgyz nationals. Authorities are pursuing those still at large. Nearby CCTV footage suggests about 15 people took part, police said.

Police have yet to identify the suspects who fled, including their nationalities and residency status. They do not believe the suspects belong to an organized crime group but are investigating whether tensions among foreign residents in the area escalated into a clash.

Dogok-ri, where the incident occurred, is near Pyeongtaek Port and is home to large communities of foreign workers and Koryoin, ethnic Koreans from former Soviet republics.