Police officer arrested for fabricating, distributing sexually exploitative images

A police officer has been arrested on charges of possessing, fabricating and distributing sexually exploitative images, including those of people he knows, officials said Sunday.

The officer of Seoul's Dongdaemun Police Station, whose identity was withheld, was formally arrested last month following months of investigation to track down a distributor of such images in a Telegram chat room.

In August, police seized his mobile phone and a forensic analysis turned up about 2,600 deepfake images, some 1,600 images sexually exploiting children and about 1,300 illegally filmed images.

Using artificial intelligence, the officer even fabricated about 400 nude images of people he knew between March 2022 and July this year and distributed dozens of them in the Telegram chat room.

The officer was found to have previously been investigated for a similar offense and received a suspended indictment before joining the police.

"As soon as we were told of the case, we put him on standby and he's now been relieved of duty," an official of the Dongdaemun Police Station said. "We can't confirm suspicions and other circumstances in detail."



