About 240,000 hacking attempts targeting the court network were reported between January and August this year, about 2.4 times the figure from the same period last year, court data showed Sunday.

According to the National Court Administration data submitted to Rep. Kim Dong-ha of the ruling Democratic Party, hacking attempts totaled 239,145 cases over this period, compared with 101,205 cases during the same period last year and 141,528 cases for all of last year.

By month, March saw the highest number of such attempts with 48,263 cases, followed by May with 39,915 cases and June with 34,083 cases. The annual totals in recent years were 142,514 in 2021, 126,212 in 2022, 114,070 in 2023 and 98,171 cases in 2024, according to the data.



