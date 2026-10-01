"Why do you insist on living in Seoul? You could just live in your own region."

Young people from outside the capital hear that question often, and they say it misses the point. About 30,000 of them move to Seoul each year in net terms for university or work, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. The regional antagonism that split their parents' generation between the Jeolla provinces in Korea's southwest and the Gyeongsang provinces in the southeast has faded. In its place, the concentration of opportunity in Seoul alone has deepened their marginalization. Eight participants in a roundtable discussion described what that gap looks like from the other end of the country.

Regional prejudice survives as mockery

Participant 7: "The regional rivalry between Gyeongsang and Jeolla doesn't seem that strong among people in their 20s these days."

Participant 6: "There isn't the same level of it as among people in their 50s and 60s. But I have encountered some anti-Jeolla sentiment. Some friends whose parents are from Jeolla make such comments even more openly."

Participant 1: "I've hardly seen friends say things like that, and I've never really felt regional rivalry myself."

Participant 6: "I think political views have a lot to do with it. They seem to be put off by their parents' generation's politics. Even among friends from the Gyeongsang provinces, some feel resentment toward strongly conservative families. Rather than the old rivalry between Jeolla and Gyeongsang remaining, it survives as a joke or casual ridicule."

Participant 7: "Is this something that shows up mainly among some men in their 20s?"

Participant 6: "From what I've seen, yes."

Participant 1: "I wonder if it has just continued inside online forums. Rather than disparaging people or regions out of hatred, I think it happens because they encounter it in middle and high school. Especially since that's the culture male teenagers are exposed to, there's a part of it they're naturally drawn to."

Uneven playing field between regions, Seoul

Participant 8: "Friends from outside Seoul who came here for university say the hardest question to answer is, 'Why do you want to live in Seoul? You could just live in your region.' Is that really true?"

Participant 3: "It's true. On the job hunt, I was asked, 'You can just get a job in your region. Why come all the way up to Seoul where competition is tough?' I thought it was rude. It overlooks that there are no jobs in the regions."

Participant 5: "Right. There are companies in the regions. But once you check whether they have the kind of job I want, whether they hire entry-level, whether you can build a career, the options shrink fast."

Participant 6: "Beyond employment, was there anything else that made you feel alienated or inconvenienced living outside Seoul?"

Participant 3: "I didn't even know it was inconvenient until I went to university, because I'd always lived in my region. But when I talked with friends who came down from Seoul, they talked so much about things like where a pop-up store was opening that I wondered whether I was out of touch. I was used to an environment where those things didn't exist to begin with."

Participant 1: "Career opportunities are the same. A friend in Busan joined an extracurricular program tied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but the lecture the friend really wanted was held only in person in Seoul. The friend couldn't go, because of classes. I searched Linkareer, a recruitment and career information platform, a few days ago. Busan had about three internship listings. Seoul had 601. The gap is so big that I think that's why people scrape together money to live in Seoul."

Participant 3: "I was frustrated the same way applying for a student ambassador program, the roles companies and agencies use for promotion. I passed the initial application screening, but the second interview was scheduled in Seoul on a weekday afternoon. Someone from Seoul could have gone and come back easily, but I had to set aside the whole day. I had classes and a part-time job. I asked whether I could interview on another date, but there was no consideration for people like me."

Participant 6: "I felt something similar preparing for the job hunt. Job-search clubs are almost nonexistent outside Seoul, so I saw friends who found a place in Seoul and moved just to join one. The gap isn't after you join a company. The infrastructure of opportunity to prepare before you even get in is very different."

Participant 1: "In interviews, too, there's almost never been one where I wasn't asked, 'You're from Busan, so how will you manage if you get hired here?'"

Participant 2: "Same for me. My internship interview was in the morning, so I woke up at 4 a.m. and traveled to Seoul. Even there, they asked how someone from outside Seoul would manage living here. Even though I wasn't prepared, I had no choice but to say I was."

'It's not that we like Seoul either'

Participant 1: "A friend in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, told me, 'If I could work at POSCO, of course I'd stay in Pohang.' The steelmaker is based there. But outside Seoul there are almost no employers for nontechnical white-collar fields, so they have to come here."

Participant 3: "I'm from Ulsan, and people tell me all the time, 'You're from Ulsan, so just get a job at Hyundai Motor.' The automaker's main plant is there. But if I want to use my major and work in marketing or public relations, there are no openings in Ulsan. Even if I wanted to join a company in my region, there are no positions to apply for."

Participant 6: "So you think jobs are ultimately the most important thing for putting down roots in a region?"

Participant 3: "I think so. Most of my friends who stayed work as teachers or local government employees."

Participant 6: "So to get hired and settle down, you end up having to move to the Seoul metropolitan area."

Participant 3: "Right. That's especially true in nontechnical fields. For jobs like marketing you have to build experience, but internships and training are concentrated in Seoul. A friend of mine rushed to find a room in Seoul to take a training course."

Participant 1: "A friend of mine who wants to be an actor said they would live in their hometown of Busan if conditions allowed. But every audition is in Seoul and the agencies are in Seoul. There isn't a single casting opportunity in Busan, no matter how hard you look, so there's no choice."

Participant 6: "Quite a few people want to keep living where they grew up, as long as an environment lets them settle. It's not that they want to come live in Seoul. Jobs are the main reason they come."

Participant 5: "It's not that we want to live in Seoul. It's that to do the work I want, I have to go to Seoul. Having jobs in a region and having the job I want are completely different problems."

Participant 3: "I'm someone who wants to live in my region. But that really isn't easy either. Of course the jobs are limited, but because of that, there's no room for the people who actually want to stay."

Participant 6: "So it's more of a bottleneck because there are so few spots. People keep flocking to the metropolitan area, so new openings keep emerging there, while companies assume there's no demand outside and don't relocate."

Participant 3: "Exactly."

Participant 4: "I don't think sending a few companies out to the regions creates the same environment as Seoul. I think it would be better to build up industries that are distinctive to each region."

Participant 2: "Right. What matters isn't holding young people in the regions. It's creating options so they can choose their own lives in the regions too. Isn't that what has to happen for people to really stay by choice?"

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.