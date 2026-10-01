When Jaan Roose, 34, a three-time slackline world champion from Estonia, stepped onto a line 120 meters above downtown Seoul on Thursday, a collective gasp rose from the hundreds watching below.

"Seeing a person up there feels like watching a video. It doesn't seem real," said Sung Na-hyun, 37, an office worker, adding that it was her first time watching a slackline performance.

Sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and hosted by Red Bull, the event was the first slackline performance held high above central Seoul. Slackline is an extreme sport in which athletes walk along a line about 2.5 to 5 centimeters wide stretched between two points, performing tricks such as jumps and spins using the line's sway and rebound.

Roose, who began slacklining at 18, became the first person to slackline across the Strait of Messina, which separates Sicily from mainland Italy, in July 2024. Two months later, he became the first to cross from Asia to Europe on a slackline, walking 1,074 meters over the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.

He kept breaking new ground in January 2025, walking a 100-meter line suspended 224 meters above Dubai. Last month, he set a world record in Bratislava, Slovakia, by covering 14.7 kilometers over 12 hours, walking back and forth on a 666-meter line about 100 meters above the Danube.

On Thursday, he took his record-setting run to Seoul, walking a 160-meter line strung 120 meters above the city, secured by a safety leash with no net below. Each time Roose sat on the line and waved to onlookers, or performed handstands and one-handed hangs, he drew gasps and cheers from below.

"It's been so dizzying the whole time I've been watching," said Nam Yu-jin, a 28-year-old office worker.

"I'm anxious that he might fall with the wind blowing, but it's fun, too. I was out for a walk after lunch when a coworker told me about it. It feels like something new in my everyday life."

It was a new experience for Roose, too.

"This is the first time I do such a performance in this part of the world. This is very unique and it is also difficult in terms of preparation. It is very hard to have such a line in a big city like Seoul ... This is a big surprise for me. It's a miracle," Roose said.

Still, he said he felt tired after the walk, adding that lines in cities are always harder than those in nature.

"While I'm walking the line, I'm focusing on each step ... I am afraid of heights. That I'm walking at height doesn't mean I'm not scared of heights. I am, because it helps to keep me safe," Roose said.

That one-step-at-a-time approach is also what he hopes to pass on to those who watched the performance.

"The message is always, whatever challenge you start, always focus on just the first step, and then on the second one. Do not try to get to the final or do the whole thing right away, because you may fail a lot, and you have to. Along the way, you figure out the best technique to do it."