Cornell University has disputed claims that students named in a sexual assault lawsuit were allowed to mitigate their punishment simply by submitting essays, calling the characterization false and warning it could deter survivors from coming forward.

When asked about the disciplinary action against the accused students, the Ivy League university said that any suggestion that the university did not impose consequential punishments for those involved is false.

“A continuation of the false narrative that there were minimal consequences in this case is irresponsible, will make survivors feel less safe and supported, and will perpetuate the underreporting of sexual assault,” the university said in a statement on Monday (local time), which it sent to The Korea Times in response to the newspaper's inquiry.

The response came after a former Cornell student, identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in New York this month alleging that seven members of the school's Chi Phi fraternity drugged and sexually assaulted her in October 2024, according to The Cornell Daily Sun. The university said the involved fraternity chapter was closed in 2024 and remains barred from campus.

The defendants were given the chance to lessen their punishment by submitting essays to the university, according to the lawsuit.

Cornell outlined how it handled the case, saying it conducted a thorough Title IX investigation over the course of several months, separate from a criminal proceeding. Title IX is a U.S. federal law that bars sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funding.

“During that investigation, temporary suspensions and other restrictive measures were used. After investigating, and pursuant to federal law, the matter was sent to a hearing where a panel of trained faculty and staff heard evidence over multiple days,” the university said.

“The complainant and respondents had the opportunity to testify and present evidence. At its conclusion, the hearing panel issued a range of sanctions, which included expulsions and suspensions from Cornell,” it added.

No criminal charges were filed following the initial police investigation, but Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said Monday that his office has begun reconsidering whether charges should be pursued.

“I have been asked by the community to revisit the decision whether to pursue criminal charges against the seven fraternity members,” Van Houten said in a statement. “I have already begun that process, starting with our conversation with Jane Doe and her attorneys.”