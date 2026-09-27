Plan to serve airline meals to deportees divides immigration officials

A proposal to upgrade meals for foreigners awaiting deportation at Incheon International Airport has divided immigration officials, with front-line officers raising safety concerns and some questioning whether better food is appropriate for those ordered to leave Korea for violating the law.

According to immigration authorities, Sunday, the Incheon Airport Immigration Office under the Ministry of Justice is considering providing in-flight meal boxes to foreign nationals awaiting deportation through the airport.

Foreign nationals ordered to leave the country are generally transferred to Incheon International Airport after local immigration offices confirm their illegal stay and complete the necessary procedures. After that, they remain in a designated departure waiting area until their flights.

Those awaiting deportation are currently provided with bread and drinks supplied by local immigration offices. The Incheon Airport Immigration Office is now seeking to provide meals directly, replacing the basic food with airline-style meals, considering them the most practical option.

The office views that those facing deportation should receive a decent meal before leaving the country, with the 6,910 won ($5) airline-style meals seen as a reasonable option in terms of quality, airport security and delivery procedures, as well as accommodating different cultural and dietary needs.

Airline-style meals are already provided in some cases to foreign nationals awaiting repatriation after being denied entry for failing to adequately explain the purpose of their visit.

The Incheon Airport Immigration Office is now seeking customs approval to provide the same meals to deportees in the departure waiting area.

The proposal, however, has divided immigration officials whether foreign nationals ordered to leave Korea for violating the law should receive the same meals as travelers who are simply denied entry.

Safety is the primary concern raised by front-line officers. They warn that utensils provided with the meals could be used as weapons.

Such concerns are heightened by the fact that the deportees include not only undocumented migrants but also foreign nationals with criminal records who are awaiting removal after serving prison sentences in Korea.

Concerns have also been raised about the risk of food spoiling in enclosed spaces such as the departure waiting area.

Others argue that providing meals costing nearly 7,000 won each to undocumented migrants could send the wrong message and undermine the strict enforcement of immigration law.

The Incheon Airport Immigration Office noted that the government remains responsible for the custody and welfare of deportees until they board their flights and therefore they need to be fed adequately during that period.

While reviewing the boxed meal plan, the office is also considering simpler alternatives such as sandwiches and hamburgers, given the limited facilities in the waiting area. With no tables or other furnishings available, deportees would have to eat boxed meals on the floor if the plan goes ahead.