Foreign visitors flock to Seoul's royal palaces as tourism rebounds

Gyeongbok Palace drew a record 2.78 million foreign visitors last year, making it the most visited tourist attraction among international visitors to Korea, as attendance at four of Seoul’s major royal palaces continued to rise.

According to the data from the Culture Ministry and the Korea Heritage Service, a total of 6.89 million people visited Gyeongbok Palace in 2025, up 6.88 percent from 6.44 million a year earlier.

Foreign visitors accounted for 2.78 million of the total, which is a 37.34 percent increase from 2.03 million in 2024. Domestic visitors also rose 7.11 percent to 4.10 million.

The other three major palaces — Deoksu, Changdeok and Changgyeong — also drew millions of visitors last year. Visitor numbers are not tracked at Gyeonghui Palace.

Deoksu Palace attracted 3.56 million visitors, up 5 percent from the previous year, including about 378,000 foreign visitors, up 1 percent.

Changdeok Palace recorded 2.22 million visitors, including about 666,000 foreign nationals, while Changgyeong Palace drew 1.60 million visitors, of whom about 270,000 were foreign.

Combined attendance at the four palaces rose steadily as tourism recovered following the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of visitors increased from 3.84 million in 2021 to 8.05 million in 2022, 11.40 million in 2023 and 12.72 million in 2024, reaching 14.27 million last year.

The number of foreign visitors grew even faster, rising from just over 59,000 in 2021 to 501,000 in 2022, before reaching 1.92 million in 2023, 3.07 million in 2024 and 4.10 million last year.