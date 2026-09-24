Traffic congestion on Korean highways eased Thursday evening as people headed to their hometowns to reunite with family on the first day of the Chuseok holiday period.

This year's holiday period marking the fall harvest runs from Thursday to Sunday. Traditionally, Koreans return to their hometowns during Chuseok to reunite with family members and pay respects at their ancestors' graves.

As of 7 p.m., travel time from Seoul to Busan was estimated at four hours and 40 minutes, three hours and 30 minutes to Daegu, three hours and 20 minutes to Gwangju, and three hours and 10 minutes to Daejeon, the Korea Expressway Corp. (KEC) said.

Travel time to Seoul was estimated to take four hours and 30 minutes from Busan, three hours and 30 minutes from Daegu, three hours and 20 minutes from Gwangju, and one hour and 30 minutes from Daejeon, according to the KEC.

An estimated 6.16 million vehicles were expected to be on the road nationwide Thursday, including about 510,000 cars departing the greater Seoul area and 380,000 vehicles heading toward the capital from other regions.



