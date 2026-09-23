COVER STORY North Jeolla Province's 2036 Olympic bid falters as it seeks to co-host with Seoul

North Jeolla Province has approached Seoul about joining its bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics as a co-host, fueling speculation that the province's bid for the provincial city, Jeonju, to host the games is losing momentum amid concerns about a lack of necessary infrastructure.

Although the provincial government says it is not giving up its bid to host the Games on its own but is adopting a strategy to increase its chances of being selected, the co-hosting offer shows it is facing a growing burden over its lack of necessary facilities. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has since postponed its review of the province's plan for the event hosting.

Provincial government officials said North Jeolla Gov. Lee Won-taeg recently met with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to discuss co-hosting the upcoming Olympics.

“The governor met with Seoul officials to discuss the broader framework for a joint bid, and we are currently awaiting Seoul’s official response. At the working level, we have formally requested that they submit their proposal on the co-hosting arrangement, and working-level officials are continuing discussions,” Seo Bae-won, a director with the provincial government, told The Korea Times on Monday.

“The reason we are pushing for a co-hosting arrangement is that rather than North Jeolla pursuing the bid independently, as many suggested, partnering with Seoul will significantly boost our competitiveness during both the selection process and final host evaluations,” Seo said.

“If the talks with Seoul fall through, North Jeolla will still present its pre-established solo bid for ministry evaluation.”

Lee also said Monday that he expects the Seoul Metropolitan Government to announce its official stance on the joint bid after the Chuseok holiday.

The joint bid offer came amid growing skepticism over whether the provincial government can host the international sporting event on its own.

Although the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) selected Jeonju as Korea's candidate in February 2025 as part of efforts to promote regional development, the province has faced mounting questions from insiders and observers about its feasibility, given its lack of essential facilities and infrastructure required for a massive international event — from a local airport to suitable stadiums and hotel accommodations.

"If Seoul rejects the proposal, it is doubtful whether North Jeolla could realistically host the event on its own ... Proposing a joint bid proves that it cannot do so," a government official who is familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Rep. Jung Yeon-wook of the main opposition People Power Party expressed doubts about the provincial government's readiness for hosting the event, as it could not meet the International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines on infrastructure, criticizing the “anticipated failure” of the solo bid.

"North Jeolla already failed in hosting the 2023 World Scout Jamboree due to poor management," Jung said. "The provincial government also insisted at that time that ‘we were well prepared,' and now they are repeating the same pattern."

Accoding to relevant procedures, if the province decides to co-host the event with Seoul, it must restart the selection process from scratch. Even if the plan passes the sports ministry's review, it still requires approval from the Ministry of Planning and Budget and the National Assembly to secure state funding. The final bid plan must be submitted to the IOC by March next year.

The KSOC, the governing body in charge of the domestic selection process, was not immediately available for comment.

The sports ministry was scheduled to complete its feasibility evaluation by Oct. 4, but suspended the process after North Jeolla Province announced it was pursuing a joint bid with Seoul.

“The review was originally scheduled for completion by Oct. 4 after an extension was granted for revisions. However, the culture ministry suspended the process due to the changing co-hosting situation, holding off on its evaluation until the joint bid is settled,” ministry spokesperson Im Young-a told The Korea Times.

“As the governing body, the ministry must ensure the proposal presents a realistic plan. There are strict guidelines set by the IOC, which require specific standards — such as having an international airport within a 60-minute radius, a designated number of five-star hotels, as well as specific requirements for the press center and athletes' village. The review focuses on whether the plan properly reflects these criteria.”