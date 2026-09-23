Vessels evacuate after suspected N. Korean aircraft detected near Baengnyeong Island

The Korea Coast Guard ordered dozens of vessels to take shelter Tuesday after military authorities detected a suspected North Korean aircraft moving near Baengnyeong Island, South Korea’s westernmost border outpost.

The Coast Guard sent an emergency text message at 9:46 a.m. to vessels operating near the island in Incheon’s Ongjin County, telling fish boats and leisure craft to “return to port due to an active situation at this time.”

A total of 79 vessels — 50 fishing boats and 29 leisure boats — returned to seven ports, according to the Korea Coast Guard.

The measure followed military authorities' notification that they had detected the suspected aircraft’s movement in the airspace near the island, which lies close to the inter-Korean maritime border in the West Sea.

Authorities lifted the alarm 2 hours and 10 minutes later at 11:56 a.m. and issued the evacuation message informing vessels they could return to sea.