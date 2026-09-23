Population mobility down in August amid housing market slowdown
Summary
The number of Koreans who moved to new residences fell in August amid a decline in housing transactions and new home supplies. Around 471,000 people changed residences, the lowest August figure in 53 years, and the mobility rate dropped to 10.9 percent. Seoul, South Gyeongsang Province, and the Jeonnam-Gwangju area saw net outflows, while Gyeonggi Province and Incheon recorded net inflows.
Key Facts
- Around 471,000 people changed residences in August, down 22,000 from a year earlier.
- The population mobility rate fell 0.5 percentage point year on year to 10.9 percent.
- The data ministry said home trades in June and July totaled 132,000, down 4.4 percent from a year earlier, while apartment completions reached 43,000, down 29.1 percent.
- Seoul reported a net outflow of 2,901 people, while Gyeonggi Province posted a net inflow of 4,486 people.
- South Gyeongsang Province and the Jeonnam-Gwangju area recorded net outflows of 1,230 and 1,081 people, respectively.
The number of Koreans who moved to new residences decreased in August from a year earlier amid a recent decline in housing transactions, data showed Wednesday.
Around 471,000 people changed residences in August, down 22,000 from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
It was the lowest figure for any August in 53 years since the 420,000 recorded in 1973.
The population mobility rate — the number of people relocating per 100 residents -- fell 0.5 percentage point from a year earlier to 10.9 percent.
The data ministry attributed the decrease to declines in housing transactions and new home supplies.
"The number of homes traded in June and July totaled 132,000, down 4.4 percent from a year earlier. Over the same period, the number of apartment units completed came to 43,000, down 29.1 percent," an official from the data ministry said.
By region, Seoul reported a net outflow of 2,901 people, while South Gyeongsang Province and the southwestern Jeonnam-Gwangju area posted net outflows of 1,230 and 1,081, respectively.
In contrast, Gyeonggi Province reported a net inflow of 4,486 people, followed by Incheon, west of Seoul, with 2,270.
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