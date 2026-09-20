Parental leave benefits for foreign workers double last year

Parental leave benefits paid to foreign workers in Korea doubled over the past year, data showed Sunday.

The data, submitted to Rep. Park Soo-min of the People Power Party by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, showed total payments reached 36.45 billion won last year, up from 18.15 billion won the year before. The number of recipients rose more than 50 percent to 2,031 from 1,354.

Through July of this year, 1,476 foreign nationals have already received 26.71 billion won in benefits.

Foreign nationals made up 1.2 percent of the total recipients as of July, up from 1.1 percent last year and 1 percent two years ago.

Ethnic Korean Chinese received the most support, with 1,154 recipients sharing 22.56 billion won, followed by Vietnamese with 895 recipients and 12.87 billion won. Besides the top two groups, 652 Chinese nationals claimed 11.54 billion won in benefits, 366 Americans received 5.78 billion won, 261 Japanese received 4.99 billion won and 177 Canadians claimed 3.08 billion won.

Under Korean labor laws, foreign workers holding relevant visas, like E-9 or H-2 visas, can enroll in employment insurance and are eligible for parental leave benefits.

As more foreign workers build families and establish deeper roots in the country, the government needs to set up more sophisticated, tailored policies that account for the broader implications of parental leave, Rep. Park said.



