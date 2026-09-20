The assignment of expert research personnel to large conglomerates is expected to resume for the first time in 14 years, this time in the artificial intelligence (AI) field, helping prevent research career interruptions and the outflow of workers abroad.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Science and ICT to Rep. Hwang Jung-a of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Sunday, the ministry recommended LG Electronics, HD Hyundai Robotics, Samsung Medison and Samsung Electronics to be designated for hosting expert research personnel, with their nine research institutes needing 81 personnel.

The expert research personnel program lets science and engineering graduates with master's or doctoral degrees work at research sites for three years instead of serving 18 to 21 months in the regular military, depending on the branch.

However, new assignments to large conglomerates were suspended in 2013 to secure research and development personnel for small and medium-sized enterprises, closing off the path to military service at large conglomerate research institutes and drawing criticism for narrowing the career pipeline in science and engineering.

In response, the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) announced in June that 120 of the 240 master's-level slots allocated for the AI field next year would be set aside for research institutes at large conglomerates.

Although the revival comes after 14 years, its limited operating period and strict selection requirements remain key limitations.

According to data from the MMA, the selection criteria for AI-related large conglomerates require an R&D investment ratio of at least 5 percent of sales, operation in a field that does not compete directly with small and medium-sized enterprises, and objective proof of R&D performance.

Few domestic large conglomerates can clear that bar, with the ministry's recommendation list totaling 81 researchers, or 67.5 percent of the 120 annual slots for large conglomerates. Some large conglomerates that applied were reportedly dropped at the recommendation stage for failing to meet the requirements.

The AI-related allocation for large conglomerates is set to run from 2027 to 2029. It remains uncertain whether all the ministry's personnel recommendations will be reflected, as the MMA's final selection and allocation procedures are still pending.

"With the expert research personnel program for large conglomerates restored after 14 years, young researchers again have a path to serve their military duty at institutions with some of the country's best research infrastructure," Hwang said. "But to secure talent and strategic technology, the government should open up military service exemptions more boldly so rigid requirements don't limit the program's effectiveness."