Lost in translation no more: Gangnam upgrades administrative counters with AI

In the bustling administrative offices of Gangnam District, the sleek area of southern Seoul famous for its glamour and wealth, public service counters are undergoing a futuristic transformation.

Where transparent acrylic panels once merely served as physical barriers between residents and city officials, new artificial intelligence-powered displays are now translating spoken words with real-time subtitles across 130 languages.

The Gangnam District Office said that it has deployed a state-of-the-art "Real-Time Transparent OLED Communication Window" as part of its drive to eliminate communication hurdles for foreign nationals and hearing-impaired residents. Developed in collaboration with private tech partners through an open innovation initiative, the system merges transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens with advanced speech-to-text and machine translation engines.

For Gangnam's international and hearing-impaired residents, the technology eliminates the tedious routine of writing notes back and forth or waiting for on-call interpreters.

The interface is relatively seamless — as a city employee or visitor speaks into a desk microphone, algorithms process the audio to display transcriptions and translations onto the clear display separating them from visitors. Because the screens remain completely transparent, users can maintain direct eye contact and natural body language throughout their consultation — a human touch often lost when using handheld translation apps or translation booths.

Beyond active consultations, the dual-purpose displays automatically pivot into digital information boards, displaying real-time updates on civic services, public health protocols and municipal news.

The district has initially installed pilot units at two of its highest-traffic public service hubs: the Civil Affairs and Passport Division and the Public Health Administration Division. Officials said they plan to evaluate translation accuracy, user satisfaction and staff workflow before considering a broader rollout across all local community centers.

"By integrating AI technology into front-line public service counters, our goal is to eliminate communication barriers rooted in language or disability," said Kim Hyun-ki, head of Gangnam District. "We will continue to actively harness AI and digital technology across municipal administrations to deliver smart public services that residents can truly feel in their daily lives."

The project reflects a growing effort among Korean municipalities to deploy commercial technology in public administration. By transforming routine service counters into digital translation hubs, Gangnam is aiming to make local government more accessible to an increasingly international public.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.